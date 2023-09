KEEP AWAY – Clark Fork Soccer Alliance player Jonny Felix keeps the ball away from Stevensville Yellowjacket Zaden Spiers at a game at Amundson Sports Complex. Felix scored the only goals for Clark Fork to win 2-0.

The Clark Fork Soccer Alliance had a great start to its fall season with both local teams chalking up home victories.

The boys U19 team defeated the Stevensville Yellowjackets 2-0 at Amundson Sports Complex last Tuesday afternoon. "For our first full game I was encouraged by our ability to move...