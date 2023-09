Justice Court September 28, 2023



Montana Highway Patrol James Arnold, 35, careless driving, $85. Jennay Ovitt, 31, seatbelt violation, $20. Eleanor Coggins, 43, day speeding, $120. Luke Hojnacki, 67, day speeding, $70. Sanders County Sheriff’s Office Bernt Allestad, 39, operate non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentratio...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.