Quarterback Bryson LeCoure (right) takes advantage of a screen set by Hawk teammate Braxton Dorscher.

THOMPSON FALLS 46, ANACONDA 0

The Thompson Falls Blue Hawks added a win to their helmets, taking down the Anaconda Copperheads 46-0 in the homecoming game Friday for the Hawks.

Quickly in the first quarter Bryson LeCoure scored on a massive 30-yard interception for the Blue Hawks, setting t...