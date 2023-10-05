Forest fun, education planned for Saturday

Community groups have come together to plan a day of education and fun in the forest on Saturday, October 7, at the Mule Pasture in Thompson Falls. The Forest Fest is an outdoor educational event for forest landowners and those who enjoy living near the forest. The free event will offer demonstrations, information, games and activities for all ages.

The Mule Pasture is located just north of Thompson Falls Elementary on North Columbia Street. The land is owned by the U.S. Forest Service and offers several miles of family friendly trails through 150 acres of natural forest. Trailheads and parking lots are available on Columbia and Church streets as well as Weber Gulch Road.

Forest Fest begins at 2 p.m. at the Mule Pasture, with presentations taking place every 30 minutes. Near the parking lot at North Columbia Street, booths will be set up from various local organizations along with a kids’ activity area, first aid station and a welcome table. Food will be available for purchase and water will be offered free. Demonstration stations will be located along the trails just a short walk from the booth area. The event will wrap up at the Mule Pasture around 6 p.m.

Presentations at the Forest Fest will range from fire management, wildlife management to plant and weed identification, and U.S. Forest Service practices. Demonstrations will also be available on horse packing, crosscut sawing, using a sawmill, and timbersports skills from the University of Montana Woodsman Team. At 4 p.m. Peter Kolb, MSU Extension Forestry Specialist, will discuss forest management and dealing with pests and disease.

For more information, visit MSU Sanders County Extension’s Facebook Page or email Juli Thurston at [email protected].