OLD WARRIOR – World War II Marine Corps veteran Tom Charleton places an American flag in the ground for a display that brings veteran suicide awareness to the community. His daughter, Sally Miller, held the flags as they added the 22 flags to the display. Navy veteran Ed Foste manned the drill to make a hole in the ground for the flags.

Another veteran suicide awareness month has come and gone, but the message is spreading, said Ed Foste, who has been putting up the flag display every year for the last six years.

The retired Navy veteran added 22 American flags to the display each day, usually at dusk, to illustrate the 22 vete...