Leo King, aged 68, of Hot Springs, Montana, passed away on September 20, 2023, in Plains. He was born on February 26, 1955, in Lonepine, Montana, to Tom and Rosie King.

As Leo endured sickness in his last years, his dedication to his mother, Rosie, gave his life purpose.

To many, he was a figure of immense strength, both mentally and physically. However, as a child, to me, he wasn't just a father - he was Superman. While I called him Dad, many knew him by various legendary nicknames, from "The Brush Ape" to "The Bull of the Woods" and finally, "Leo the Lion." Beyond his legendary strength, Leo had a caring heart. He consistently went out of his way to help those in need and had a love for children, cherishing every moment they spent by the creek or in the woods with "Papa Leo."

Living life on his terms, Leo shunned convention. He was a man who wouldn't be confined to a traditional indoor job. With a deep-seated passion for the outdoors, he made the woods "his office."

Leo absolutely loved deer and elk hunting, and my adventures in the woods with Dad will always remain etched in my heart.

Leo is survived by his son, Travis King, and daughter-in-law, Becca. He was incredibly fond of his grandsons, Logan, Luke and Ben King. His siblings, Betty Stickel, Mike King and Clancy King, also survive him. Additionally, his best friend, Patti Ilac, her children and grandchildren were like family and held a special place in his heart.

He was preceded in death by his son, Larry King; his parents, Rosie and Tom; and his sister, Linda. Leo King will be deeply missed. His legacy of strength, kindness and laughter will endure and be forever cherished. May his mind, body and soul rest in eternal peace.

Leo will be laid to rest at the Lonepine Cemetery. In lieu of a funeral service, we ask that you leave a comment or share a favorite memory on his online obituary.