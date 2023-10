Solveig Nygaard maneuvers the ball by a Whitefish player during Clark Fork's home win last week.

The Clark Fork Soccer U19 girls added two wins to their perfect season last week. They put on an impressive performance against the Whitefish JV girls last Tuesday at home with a 9-2 win, then traveled to Stevensville on Saturday where they won 4-2.

So far this season, the Clark Fork girls hav...