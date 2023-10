In a senior showdown, Hot Springs' Lauryn Aldridge (left) and Noxon's Maygan Swanson meet at the net during volleyball action Saturday.

HOT SPRINGS 3,

ST. REGIS 0

The Hot Spring Lady Savage Heat took on the St. Regis Tigers last Thursday, winning in three sets 25-13, 28-26, 25-12.

Hot Springs' Kara Christensen led with eight aces, while Brooke Jackson set up 13 assists. Out of the Lady Savage Heat's 20 kills, Christensen had...