Hawk senior Cael Thilmony ran the Whitefish course in 17:48, a personal best in his season.

The runners of Thompson Falls took to Whitefish to run on Whitefish Lake Golf Course, taking advantage of the cool cloudy day and the gentle curves of the grassy course.

"We moved three eighth graders up this meet to fill out our teams, and they raced quite well! They were ready to compete, and...