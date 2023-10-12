Community rallies with support at Lil' Fighters

The Lil' Fighters Fall Festival Fundraiser held its seventh annual event at the Pilgrim Creek Park in Noxon on Saturday. The park was packed with many adults and children entering contests, for all ages, that added to the full day of festivities. Hundreds of community members attended the festival, which started at noon and ended at 8 p.m. Children ate, chased and scrambled to grab their rewards. Childrens' faces were painted for fun and many wore pioneer costumes for a contest.

This year's beneficiary is Camille Jan, a 22-month-old toddler from Trout Creek who is fighting Leukemia.

Event founder Bethany Mast said the community has been very supportive. "I wanted to raise money for my sick nephew who was terminally ill," Mast said. Her sister Anya Byler and husband Nevin Byler had a son Ardell who passed away. "Anya wanted to keep the fundraiser going after all the support her family received from the community," Mast said.

The sisters have continued the fundraising for the past seven years. They have a Facebook page where local families with terminally ill children can submit an application. "It's hard to pick a nominee," Mast said. The festival is held on the second Saturday in October in honor of Ardell. It starts at noon and goes to 8 p.m. "We have always had great weather having it on the second Saturday," Mast said.

The family-oriented festival offers several contests that include donut eating, rabbit catching, pig wrestling, wood chopping and more. Home baked pies are judged by three local judges, and duplicates are auctioned off during the live auction. "Last year's winning pie auctioned for $500," Joelle Wengerd said. She was running the pie table for the judges who were Paul Overman from the Heron fire department, Noxon Baptist Church pastor Jim Webley and Jennifer Fielder of Thompson Falls, who serves as a Public Service Commissioner. "This year went really well. The first place pecan pie went for $525," Mast said. They will be replacing one of the judges next year. Mast said they decided to auction that position. The highest bid was $375.

The bunny chase had five separate age groups running after young rabbits in a penned area. Whomever caught a bunny got to take it home. The ages began at two and three year olds and went up to 12. The pig wrestling was conducted the same way. The pigs were greased and bigger than the rabbits. One pig at a time was released into the pen. Children lined up and were given instructions for safe handling of pigs and rabbits.

The donut eating was a challenge for children with their hands behind their backs as they tried eating a donut hanging from a string. At the very end they were allowed to grab what was left and finish it off. The donuts were big and had icing on them. Fresh donuts were made at a booth and were free, but donations were welcome. The fresh pressed apple juice was offered for free as well.

The live auction, donations, raffles and admissions helped raise the money needed for medical expenses. Camille had recently finished her fourth round of chemotherapy and is scheduled for a bone marrow transplant. Her parents Rio and Samantha Jan have a Go Fund Me page that was created by Rio's aunt in March 2023. Since the September 14 posting, over $23,000 has been raised on this location. The goal is $75,000. The page can be found through the Lil Fighter's Fall Festival Fundraiser Facebook page.