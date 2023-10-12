HOT SPRINGS COUNCIL CANDIDATES

NAME: Crystal Graham

Education: High School Diploma

Occupation: Business Owner

What qualities make you a good candidate for council? I feel that I am a team player with good communication skills. I keep a positive attitude and am willing to jump in and help solve problems that arise. I am very willing to learn new things as needed. I have lived in Hot Springs for 15 years and care about seeing the town and surrounding area thrive.

What do you like about living in Hot Springs? I love how close our community members are, they truly come together as a family for members in need. It is such a small and loving place to raise a family and get involved with many different things that may be harder in bigger areas.

If elected, what three items would you like to see changed or improved? I’d like to see improved communication between community members and the town. Government is such a touchy subject, and it doesn’t need to be; our Mayor, Council and Clerk are willing to listen to community input and encourage it. However, we all have other jobs and would prefer an email or letter instead of being approached at our day jobs or in town. Then we can truly hear what is being said. I want to see our town come together as one STRONG unit instead of any sort of division. I want to see nothing but growth and success!

NAME: Ed Weatherly

Education: 1-12 Electrical Trade School

Occupation: Outside Tech HSTC

What qualities make you a good candidate for council? I think my friendly demeanor makes me approachable. I am always available and willing to listen to my fellow community members.

What do you like about living in Hot Springs? Hot Springs is a melting pot of personalities. Even though we as individuals don't always agree, we still come together as a community regularly to take care of business, and take care of each other. That's what I like about living in Hot Springs.

If elected, what three items would you like to see changed or improved? I would like to see more summer activities for the kids. That is why I have been working to add a splash deck in the city park. I would also like to see more available housing options for the people who are living and working in the area already, as well as those who are looking to relocate here to work at our schools, the long term care facility, or to start new businesses.

NAME: Susan “Tootie” Welker

Education: Master’s in Health Sciences (MHS) in Rehabilitation Counseling. I’ve also completed the majority of course work in a second Master’s in Sociology but had to withdraw before completing my thesis due to back issues.

Occupation: Retired although I have a small market business making body care products, selling at farmer’s markets. Previous employment I was the executive director of Sanders County Coalition for Families (SCCFF), the local domestic and sexual violence nonprofit from 1995 to 2010.

What qualities make you a good candidate for council? I have grant writing, budget development and management experience. I started at SCCFF on a $20,000 grant & left with a budget of over $800,000-all from grants I wrote and administered. I had a staff of over 15, so bring a lot of administrative experience. Some of my grants were collaborations with law enforcement & prosecution for Sanders & Lake counties as well as the CSK tribes, which required being able to collaborate with diverse partners. I am able to listen but to also speak up when necessary, even when I may be expressing an idea or opinion that is different from others.

What do you like about living in Hot Springs? I moved to Sanders County in 1995 to Trout Creek. I have also lived in Plains before a brief time in Missoula before moving to Hot Springs in 2015. I like living in a community where people know each other - and pull together for each other. Where people know the name of their neighbors, and are there for them when needed. And Hot Springs is self contained with grocery, restaurants, medical & hardware-one can get everything they need here without leaving. Though I would like a little more sun in winter please.

If elected, what three items would you like to see changed or improved? Housing, of all kinds, but especially low income. The lack of housing is something I’ve heard both by folks wanting to move here and by folks trying to run/start a business. Better communication on what’s occurring in town, especially with our local government. Unless one wants to watch the videos of council meetings, minutes of the meetings are only available if you go in & ask. The town’s website needs to include more and better information so that citizens can privately learn what their local government is Doing. Better law enforcement & better roads!