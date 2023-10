CNSC President Shelly Bertrand (left) laughs as auctioneer Gary Revier gets bids during the organization's fundraising on Saturday.

Cancer Network of Sanders County (CNSC) switched up their fall fundraiser this year, holding the event at the Elks Lodge in Thompson Falls. About 100 attendees enjoyed a prime rib dinner and a Phantom of the Opera themed event with variety of fundraising activities.

"This is completely amazing...