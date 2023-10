BLOCK ATTEMPT – Talon Ferlan of the Plains Wolves moves to get one by Superior Stomper Piper McGuffey during the Randy Baker Memorial Tournament at Amundson Sports Complex. Plains won 5-1.

Amundson Sports Complex at Plains was all about soccer on Saturday when over 300 children from both Sanders and Mineral counties participated in the Randy Baker Memorial Tournament.

Kids from 4-13 years old from Plains, Trout Creek, Thompson Falls, Hot Springs, and Superior competed on several f...