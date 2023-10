TAKING SHAPE – Clint Weedeman and Adam Cowan work on the Paradise Center's new mini roundhouse and expect to be done by the end of the month.

The community of Paradise is going to have a train roundhouse once again. This one is going to be positioned at the Paradise Center, but won't have real trains inside.

Construction on the new roundhouse is about halfway done and expected to be completed by the end of the month, said Clint Weedem...