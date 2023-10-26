Ed Moreth

GOTCHA! A cat-faced orbweaver wraps a moth that got caught in its web. The spider had the insect wrapped within a minute and moved it to the bottom side of a large plant leaf. The cat-faced orbweaver is a common spider in Montana and is also known as a jewel spider or a cat-faced spider. Like other spider species, the cat-faced orbweaver injects its caught prey with a venom, which paralyzes it. The spider liquefies the insect before eating it. The cat-faced orbweaver eats other insects and other spiders. The species is harmless to humans, but can bite. They can be found in different colors and are identified by their horn-like bumps on their backs. Females range in size from 13-25 millimeters while males go from around 5.5 to nearly eight, according to Bugwood Wiki, which adds that the males are much smaller and colors on both male and female varies. According to the Washington State University Department of Entomology, young cat-faced orbweavers will eat their siblings.