Justice Court
October 26, 2023
Montana Highway Patrol
Nicholas Ramlow, 40, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.
Brandon Baldauf, 46, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Mahlon Detweiler, 34, careless driving, $85.
Jaylynn Meyers, 45, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Munroe, 85, passing in a no passing zone, $85.
Thompson Falls Police Department
Joseph Maurer, 67, speeding in a restricted zone, $55; stop sign violation, $75.
