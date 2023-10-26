Justice Court

ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

October 26, 2023



Montana Highway Patrol

Nicholas Ramlow, 40, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.

Brandon Baldauf, 46, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Mahlon Detweiler, 34, careless driving, $85.

Jaylynn Meyers, 45, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Munroe, 85, passing in a no passing zone, $85.

Thompson Falls Police Department

Joseph Maurer, 67, speeding in a restricted zone, $55; stop sign violation, $75.

 

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

