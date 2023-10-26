Hawks, Horsemen finish regular play with wins on road

T. Falls moves on to playoffs

PLAINS 77, DARBY 26

The Plains Horsemen hit the road for their last game of the season to take on the Darby Tigers gaining the win 77-26.

Although the Tigers were able to score the first touchdown on a kickoff return, the Horsemen were out to finish their season with a win, answering back with a 51-yard pass from Nick Hill to Anaya Loberg. Darby’s defense tried to keep Plains from scoring again but faltered as Hill threw a 28-yard pass to Loberg.

The Horsemen were able to get one more monumental 71-yard pass touchdown by Loberg before the Tigers were able to break through Plains’ defense, putting another touchdown on the scoreboard. Darby was no match for the arm of Hill as he was able to find Loberg for yet another grand 30-yard pass for a score. The Tigers scored on a 51-yard run from a Horseman kickoff return. Junior Zayden Allen was able to run an impressive 43-yard run for the Horsemen, while Loberg got a swift yard touchdown putting Plains 45-12 at the end of the first.

Starting the second the Horsemen would be the first to score a touchdown, with Darren Standeford running an admirable 33 yards. Standeford was able to find Loberg once again for a quick yard touchdown. The Tigers showed they weren’t afraid of running yards finding the end zone for a 56 yard touchdown. Senior Will Tatum would be the one to answer Darby back with a 10-yard touchdown, putting Plains up 65-20 at the half.

The Horsemen would come back still on fire being the only one to put more points on the scoreboard during the third quarter, having Standeford run in with 10 yards. The Tigers opened the fourth quarter with a touchdown, and Standeford was able to find Jack Cockrell for the last touchdown of the game ending with an incredible score of 77-26.

“We worked hard this season on becoming a team, each having the common goal of teamwork. These last few games this team has proved their teamwork. I know this was a special win for my seniors. It’s always bittersweet to lose them,” said coach Mike Tatum.

When asked what he was looking forward to most next season, Tatum said, “Building around what we have. We won’t have much for size but a lot of speed, andalso looking forward to seeing who comes out to be a part of the team.”

THOMPSON FALLS 21, WHITEHALL 12

The Blue Hawks went on the road for their final game of the season taking on the Whitehall Trojans, earning the win 21-12.

In the first quarter both teams were able to keep each other scoreless, yet coming into the second quarter Bryson LeCoure was able to find Nick Tessier for a massive 41-yard pass to put the Hawks on the scoreboard. The Trojans were able to answer back with a long yard touchdown of their own. The duo of Tessier and LeCoure were back again for another epic 45-yard reception to earn another touchdown, going into halftime 14-6.

Coming back in the third, Whitehall put their defense to work keeping the Blue Hawks scoreless in the third, while getting through Thompsons defense to get a 65-yard touchdown. The Blue Hawks were able to answer in the fourth with a swift 5-yard touchdown by Sam Burgess ending the game 21-12.

Senior Max Hannum led the Blue Hawks with five tackles, Braxton Dorcher, Hayden Hanks, and Burgess were able to get three each.

The Blue Hawks now head to Red Lodge to go helmet to helmet with the Rams in the first round of the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.