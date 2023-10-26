Netters finish regular season

Blue Hawk Addy Deal (right) spikes the ball against Troy in the Hawks final home game of the regular season. The district tournament is set for this weekend in Plains.

THOMPSON FALLS 3, TROY 0

The Thompson Falls Lady Hawks hosted the Troy Trojans last Tuesday, securing the win in three sets, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13.

Quickly the Lady Hawks set the tone of the game with solid serves in the first set, keeping the Trojans on their toes. Troy came back passionate in the second match but still were no match for the Lady Hawks at the net. With two set wins Thompson came into the third set with confidence, quickly getting into a steady rhythm earning the win.

Addy Deal and Sarah Koskela each served three of the Lady Hawks' 10 total aces, Addi Pardee behind them with two. Annalise Fairbank set up 12 assists, with Gabi Hannum on the trail of Fairbank with 10. Hannum proved her net skills blocking six of the team's nine blocks. Koskela showed her skills earning her seven kills, Pardee hot handed behind her with six, and Fairbank rounded it out for the Lady Hawks with five kills.

EUREKA 3,

THOMPSON FALLS 1

The Lady Hawks hit the road to take on the Eureka Lions for the last regular game of the season, sinking in four sets, 18-25, 24-26, 25-19, 20-25.

Out of the team's seven aces Olivia Fittchett served three, and Annalise Fairbank and Sarah Koskela were right behind her with two each. Fitchett led the Lady Hawks setting up 27 assists, while Koskela put in the work getting 10 kills. Addie Pardee and Gabi Hannum proved to be threats at the net, each getting seven kills for the Lady Hawks. At the net Fairbank was able to block four out of the team's 10 blocks, Hannum behind her with three. Thompson put up a fight, bumping up 51 digs, with Pardee earning 14. Fitchett and Koskela each got 10.

PLAINS 3, TROY 0

The Trotters took to the road for the last time this season to go head to head at the net with the Troy Trojans, winning in three sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23.

Claire Lakko, Teagan Saner, and Jaelyn Carr led for Plains, each serving up two aces. Clarie Lakko set up 18 assists, while Saner went on to lead with seven outstanding kills, Aubrey Butcher spiked down six, and Blakely Lakko impressively got six for the Trotters. Taylor Saner put in the work to get 19 digs for Plains.

Teagan Saner followed with 10, with Blakely Lakko bumping up nine for the Trotters. Teagan Saner showed her expertise at the net obtaining three blocks, with Claire Lakko and Butcher each bringing in two.

EUREKA 3, PLAINS 0

Skye Hill Red Devil Seanna Richter jumps to serve the ball against Two Eagle River last week. The Noxon team is looking forward to the district tournament in Hot Springs this weekend.

In their last home game of the regular season the Trotters hosted the Eureka Lions falling in three sets, 11-25, 15-25, 10-25.

Blakely Lakko led Plains with one ace. Claire Lakko set up 15 assists, while Teagan Saner earned four kills for the Trotters. Claire Lakko also earned three kills, and Blakely Lakko rounded it out with two. Jaelyn Carr acquired six digs, Kalli Tuma came in for five, with Taylor Saner getting arms on four. Aubree Butcher and Tuma each earned one block for the Trotters.

The Trotters will face the Superior Bobcats at home for the 7-B District tournament. Serve time is Friday at 11:45 a.m.

NOXON 3,

TWO EAGLE RIVER 0

The Lady Red Devils hosted the Two Eagle River Eagles in their last home game earning the win in three lightning quick matches.