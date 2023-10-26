Plains takes last home game in 4

The Plains Trotters defeated the Hot Springs Lady Savage Heat in four games at Plains last Tuesday, taking their overall standing to seven wins and four losses.

It was a special win for four seniors of the varsity squad - Teirainy Bellinger, Jaelyn Carr, Blakely Lakko, and Marissa Young - and two seniors on the junior varsity squad - Hallie Corbin and Abigail Wessley - who were recognized at Senior Night. The JV girls picked up a clean sweep against the Savage Heat by winning three straight games.

The school's cross country seniors, coached by Jesse Jermyn, were also honored, including Drew Carey, Joseph Martin, Peyton Wasson, Sam Feliksa and Brenden Vanderwall.

The Trotter varsity started out with three points before Hot Springs got on the board, but they fought back and quickly tied things up 5-5. The Plains girls widened the gap to a six-point lead, but Lady Savage Heat came back, tied the score at 17-17, then took the lead and kept it there until the Trotters made it 24 all. Teagan Saner tipped one in for a one-point lead, followed by a mistake on the Hot Springs side for a Plains 26-24 victory.

In game two, Hot Springs drew first blood, but it was a short lived lead until Lady Savage Heat senior Lauryn Aldridge pounded one in to tie the game 6-6. The Trotters, however, came right back and never lost the lead, winning 25-10.

Game three was a different story. Hot Springs had a slight lead all the way to 13-13 and kept the lead nearly to the end. But at 23-23, a spike by sophomore Kara Christensen gave the Savage Heat the lead and then a 25-23 win.

The score remained close throughout the start of the fourth game, but at 6-6, the Trotters took off, eventually spreading the gap to a 13-point lead. Hot Springs fought back, but just couldn't do it. Plains won 25-14.

"My players played well the other night," said head coach Jesse Butcher, who added that it was tough for the Hot Springs team considering what the kids were experiencing with the loss of classmate Jody Page. "I am proud of our team. They are a great bunch of girls who play well together," said Butcher, who has coached the Trotters for 15 years.

"One of our biggest strengths is our balance. We have multiple girls who can get the job done anywhere on the floor. We don't have one go-to player, or a weak link on the team," said Butcher. Nevertheless, several girls stood out against Hot Springs. Junior Teagan Saner led the team in kills with 11 of them. She was followed by Blakely Lakko with eight, Lexie Deming with six and Marissa Young with five.

"I love our team, and I love the dynamic we have. I am looking forward to tournament," said Butcher. The match against Hot Springs was not a conference game, but Butcher said her girls were competitors and played to win. The Trotters have five wins and three losses in conference play as of last Tuesday. She said that losing the four varsity seniors this year will be felt next season. "The four girls on our varsity team are also great leaders for us, so they will be missed. We do have some great younger players who will lead us in the future," she said.

Saner also chalked up four aces Tuesday, tying Deming, but Lakko led the team with five. Jaelyn Carr had two. Taylor Saner led the Trotters with 13 digs, followed by Carr with a dozen. Deming had seven and Blakely Lakko had six. Teagan Saner had the most blocks with five, followed by Claire Lakko, Aubrey Butcher, and Young with one each. Claire Lakko led with 30 assists and Teagan Saner had one.

For the Lady Savage Heat, senior Lauryn Aldridge led the Hot Springs team with seven kills and for aces. Hot Springs head coach Taylor Salmi said her lone senior leaves very big shoes to fill next season.

It was the Lady Savage Heat's final regular game of the season. "Overall, I am really proud of them. I was just proud of them getting out on the court and playing in light of the loss of their friend over the weekend," said Salmi, who is in her second year as head coach. Salmi said she was also pleased that her team battled it out until the last whistle. "Mentally and emotionally that was probably the most difficult game they will ever play and I couldn't be more proud of them," she said.

Lady Savage Heat Brooke Jackson had 10 assists in the game. The Hot Springs team totaled a dozen assists, 13 aces, 21 kills, 33 digs, and two blocks, said Salmi.

The Trotters junior varsity squad nailed a victory in a clean sweep - 25-4, 25-19, 15-13. The Trotters also chalked up a win against Troy on Saturday, their final regular game of the season. Plains took the victory in three close games 25-23 25-23 and 25-23.

Claire Lakko, Teagan Saner and Jaelyn Carr had two aces apiece. Saner led in kills with seven, followed by Butcher with six and Blakely Lakko with five. Taylor Saner led with 19 digs, followed by Teagan Saner with 10 and Blakely Lakko with nine. Teagan Saner had three blocks and Claire Lakko and Butcher each had two. In set assists, Claire Lakko led with 18. Butcher had two and Carr had one.