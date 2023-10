Noxon finishes with friendly game, Hot Springs advances

Noxon senior Antonio Lodi (in white) gets tackled by teammate Brian Risch (in red) during the game against Lima on Thursday. Risch was one of three Red Devils to suit up for the Bears in the pick-up game to celebrate Noxon seniors.

The regular season ended last week for the Sanders County 6-man football teams, and now they can look ahead to the playoffs.

Hot Springs clinched the top spot in the West and will play host to Valier this Saturday at 1 p.m. in the first round of the playoffs. Noxon narrowly missed the playoffs...