Use tax supported ambulance

We, Dave and Debbie Lyman, are responding to an article in the Ledger concerning the ‘private’ Sawtooth Mountain EMS (SMEMS) ambulance service now being dispatched in Heron. Many folks who live in Heron do not know the background of this controversy. We wish to explain what we saw take place at numerous public meetings.

Proponents of a Quick Response Unit (QRU), under the auspices of the Heron Rural Fire District (HRFD) began pushing their agenda on social media, without speaking directly to the HRFD Board. The HRFD Board was eventually approached to hear their arguments concerning the use of HRFD equipment and facilities. The HRFD Board listened to the QRUs demands and spent considerable time discussing the issue. The HRFD Board drew up a list of stipulations the QRU folks would need to agree with, for inclusion under the HRFD umbrella.

These folks would not abide by any stipulations. They would not work with our tax- based Community Ambulance, or with the HRFD, which they wanted access to.

The QRU folks decided to start a ‘private’ ambulance service. Under false pretenses, they were able to garner ‘seed money’ to start their project. This money was a $10,000.00 donation check made out to their newly formed Sawtooth Mountain EMS, by a landowner who thought it was for the HRFD. The issue of the falsely obtained money is of ongoing concern to folks in Heron, yet the Sheriff’s Department has refused to investigate the theft.

Sawtooth Mountain EMS was ready to begin their operations. When many members of the public made it clear they did not want SMEMS responding to their 911 calls, Sheriff Fielders intervened. At a Sanders County Commissioners meeting last summer, folks in the audience spoke to both sides of the issue. During this meeting, it was decided that the public should make their concerns known to the Sheriff, Dispatch, County Commissioners, and the County Attorney. Letters from the public were written with the reasons for their concerns. It was agreed to hold a public meeting in Heron, so the community could ask the sheriff about his deliberations.

The sheriff refused to attend a public meeting in the town affected by his decision. As stated in the Ledger article, the sheriff states that letters were received supporting both viewpoints. No numbers were given…we do not know percentages, because the sheriff has decided to do whatever he wishes, with no accountability.

SMEMS is being forced on our community, by a sheriff making our health care decisions. He worries the county may be sued by a person in need who does not get the speediest service possible. He should consider an alternative lawsuit. Suppose a person in need is forced to have service from an organization they want no part of, and which is less well equipped.

SMEMS says they have two ambulances and won’t waste time at blocked railroad crossings. That does no good if EMTs and drivers are not on both sides of the tracks. Of their supposed 13 volunteers, how many are certified EMTs? The public has no legal access to information about SMEMS, because they are a private organization. They are not obligated to explain what they do, or how they advertise.

Many folks do not want SMEMS on their property. If folks who need help choose not to call 911 because they distrust the ambulance response the sheriff chose for them, it will be a disaster.

Calls to 911 should dispatch our ‘tax supported’ Community Ambulance Service.

Debbie and Dave Lyman, Heron