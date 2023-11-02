Hot Springs trounces Valier 40-6

Savage Heat host Harlowton in next round

Saturday's temperatures didn't get above freezing in Hot Springs, but the Savage Heat were smokin' as they kept their undefeated season going with a 40-6 playoff win over Valier.

"It was a good effort by the kids. I think they're pretty excited. We have a pretty strong group and they are humble about things," Coach Jim Lawson said. Now, the Savage Heat will play host to Harlowton/Ryegate in the quarterfinal round. "It's only going to get tougher from here," Coach Lawson noted.

Valier traveled to Hot Springs on Saturday for the first round of the six-player football championships. A cold front kept temperatures in the mid-20s as the sun shined on the football field, which had been under snow to the point of needing plowing on Wednesday. Lawson noted they got more snow in Hot Springs that had to be cleared but by Friday afternoon it had melted enough for them to paint the field.

"The kids tackled well and we ran the ball really well," Coach Jim Lawson said of the win over Valier. "Both Johnny (Waterbury) and Weston (Slonaker) got over 100 yards rushing each and we were able to control the clock a little, too."

Both teams came onto the field with valor for the first several minutes, holding strong on their defenses as each team attempted to reach the end zone. The first score was on a Hot Springs run from David Chapman with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

Hot Springs took the advantage in the second quarter. Valier was forced to punt on their first possession and Johnny Waterbury ran the kickoff return back into the end zone, putting the Savage Heat up 12-0. Waterbury would connect on another pass from quarterback Nick McAllister in the half to increase the lead to 20-0.

Valier was a tough competitor, recovering a Hot Springs fumble in the first quarter, and intercepting a Hot Springs pass in the second, third and fourth quarters. "We haven't hardly turned over the ball four times the whole season, so it was uncharacteristic for us to have four turnovers in one game," Lawson stated. "You never want that." The Savage Heat defense was just as aggressive, nearly picking off a few Valier passes. "Our defense did really well," Lawson said.

Valier got their only points on the board as the teams came back from halftime, scoring on a pass to Tristen Valdez. McAllister would again complete a pass to Waterbury and another to Quincy Styles-Depoe for additional points in the third. As the quarter wound down, Valier fumbled a kickoff return that was recovered by junior Weston Slonaker to give Hot Springs one more possession. Valier would intercept the ball, preventing a Hot Springs score and ending the quarter with a 34-6 Savage Heat lead.

Annie Wooden Savage Heat players Weston Slonaker (from left), Nick McAllister and Calvin Timmer work to take down Panther Chance Horn on Saturday.

In the fourth quarter, McAllister was able to run in for six for Hot Springs and Daniel Slonaker intercepted a Panthers pass. "Daniel was on nearly every defensive snap Saturday and got in on some offense, too," Lawson said. With 12 players, Hot Springs has some depth and Lawson was able to rotate players in some positions against Valier.

The playoff game was the first for the Savage Heat since the death of their teammate Jody Page in October. Players and coaches from both teams, as well as fans, observed a moment of silence in honor of Page before Saturday's game and then released red, white and black balloons. "There were a lot of emotions at the start of the game," Lawson said. "It was hard on everybody, but after the first series we settled in and concentrated on the game."

Hot Springs will keep the home field playoff advantage as they move on to the quarterfinal round. Harlowton/Ryegate will traverse west this weekend to play in Hot Springs at 1 p.m. Saturday. "Harlowton is a really talented team," Lawson said, "one of the best teams in the state. It's going to be a tough test for us for sure."