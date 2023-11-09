Historical Society announces annual gingerbread contest

With Halloween behind us, it’s time to begin to think about Christmas. At the Sanders County Historical Society Old Jail Museum, that means one thing, gingerbread! Plan to save yourself some calories by using some of that Halloween candy for the trimming on a gingerbread creation to enter in the 26th Annual Gingerbread Contest which will be Saturday, December 2. The theme this year will be “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas”.

For this one day the museum becomes a festive escape from the hustle and bustle of the shopping season as we decorate the building with garlands, a Christmas tree and gingerbread cookies hand decorated by the Thompson Falls kindergarteners. The cookies are always unique, and nearly guaranteed to put a smile on your face. The museum will be open noon - 6 p.m. for viewing and voting on all the creations. Checking out all the beautiful, delectable, unique cookie and candy creations and smelling the ginger and spices certainly puts one in the Christmas spirit.

In addition to the gingerbread creations, the entire refurbished museum will be available for browsing and will be showing its holiday spirit. Admission fees are waived for the weekend, in appreciation to the community. The Museum is a 501c3 non-profit corporation.

To enter the gingerbread contest, bring your creation to the museum between 10 a.m. and noon on December 2. All entries should be no larger than 18 inches by 24 inches at the base and secured on a sturdy surface (cardboard or a piece of plywood works great). Bakers are urged to follow the 2023 theme “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas”. All entries are to be “edible” with no enhancements that are plastic, metal, etc. Entries can be from a purchased kit or totally your own design. Entries can be picked up noon-2 p.m. on Sunday, December 3.

Categories for entries include: Child (7 and under), Youth (8-12), Teens (13-18), Adult (19+) and Group/Family. $25 Prizes are awarded to the winners of the five categories, decided by popular vote. The “Auntie A” award, in honor of the late Alice Nakamura, will be awarded to the creation garnering the most overall votes, along with a $100 prize. Last year’s winner, a returning champion, Aimee Foyil, created a one-of-a-kind original design of an old-fashioned Main Street. Museum volunteers and the public love to see what talent the community has and can’t wait to see what will turn up for this year’s contest. Entering is easy. Simply print your name and phone number on a sheet of paper, along with the Category, and bring it with your entry to the museum on December 2. For more information, contact Teri Johnsen at (406) 827-4699 or Helen Meadows at (406) 827-3578.