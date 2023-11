Weston Slonaker of Hot Springs (#22) drives against two Harlowton players during the playoff game on Saturday.

The rain couldn't dampen the heat the Hot Springs football team had this past Saturday, even though they fell to the Harlowton-Ryegate Engineers 60-65.

"We knew Harlowton had a talented group of kids. Both teams played hard and gave the crowd a lot of action," Coach Jim Lawson said

The En...