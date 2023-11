Young hoopsters gathered at Thompson Falls High School on Sunday for the annual Elks hoop shoot competition.

Sanders County youngsters put their free throw skills to the test last Sunday for the annual Elks Hoop Shoot. Event organizer Mike Thilmony said more than 125 kids from Noxon, Trout Creek, Thompson Falls, Plains, St. Regis and Superior schools competed this year.

Each school sent one qualifier...