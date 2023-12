Jessica Gayton of Thompson Falls recently took over as director of the Sanders County Bookmobile. Gayton started as a driver in 2019.

Jessica Gayton has taken over the wheel of the Sanders County Bookmobile. "I started out as a relief driver two days a month in 2019," said Gayton, who lives in Thompson Falls. When Sandy Hough retired in September, Gayton was hired full time as driver and director.

Gayton said she worked in ear...