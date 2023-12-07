ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Ed Moreth 

CHRISTMAS PLAY

 
December 7, 2023

Ed Moreth

The Paradise Players

Cast members of the Paradise Players rehearse "The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular" at the Paradise Center. The play is centered around finding the stolen baby Jesus from the Nativity scene at the church. The play is scheduled for Dec. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at the First Security Banks in Plains and Thompson Falls, and Garden Gift & Floral in Plains. Cast members from the left: Donna Scheiter as Lucille Orton, Bonnie Firestone as Tina Yates, Rashell Jones as Janet Murchison, Deborah Davis as Lorraine Jensen, and Kathleen Hubka (also the director) as Bea Littleton.

 

