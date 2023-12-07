Edible creations on display

A baker's dozen (13) was the lucky number at the Sanders County Historical Society's 26th Annual Gingerbread Contest last Saturday. With the theme of "Wishing you a Very Merry Christmas," 13 entries vied for the top prize, the Auntie A Award. This award is named after long-time supporter of the contest, the late Alice Nakamura.

The winner for the fifth time in a row with the most votes cast was Aimee Foyil's entry of a two-story historic looking home, complete with a turret, spun sugar windows and balcony. This entry contained "over four pounds of powdered sugar in all the royal icing on the roof," according to Foyil. Her entry was in the adult category, which she won against three other competitors. Prizes were also awarded to top vote gatherers in the following categories: family/group – Annette Duarte and her granddaughter, Lucie; age 8-12, Sylvia Fairbank; ages 7 and under, and Kai Mosher (his third consecutive year winning the category). The teenager category had no entries this year.

Courtesy photo Kindergarten student William stands next to his gingerbread creation.

Thompson Falls kindergarteners individually decorated gingerbread boy platter size cookies which were also on show for the event – 24 unique candy laden masterpieces were displayed throughout the Museum. The cookies were baked by Mona Jacobson of Thompson Falls, and then decorated by each student last week.

The gingerbread contest is the museum's Christmas treat to the community – the one time annually the facility is open during the winter. The volunteers would like to thank the more than visitors who came to support the museum during the gingerbread event, and throughout the summer of 2023. The museum is now closed for the winter. Look for the reopening on Mother's Day 2024 for our next season when the museum will put a spotlight on local businesses from the past.