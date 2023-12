Quincy styles-DePoe fights for a layup against the Arlee Warriors in Hot Springs last Saturday.

HOT SPRINGS 43, ARLEE 42

The Lady Savage Heat hosted their first game of the season against the Arlee Scarlets, earning the win 43-42.

Hot Springs came out winning the tip but it would be the Scarlets who were quick to answer with the first basket. For most of the first quarter both teams wo...