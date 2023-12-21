Choir entertains community at park

by Ed Moreth

It was dark and cold with the only illumination coming from a lone street light in Fred Young Park, but that didn't stop nearly 70 people from spending time Thursday evening listening to the Plains High School Choir sing Christmas songs in the park.

The five girls of the choir - senior Abigail Wessley, sophomore Maddie Carter, junior Kaylynn Boes, junior Kennedy Starika, and sophomore Randie Kilgore - sang 11 Christmas songs, a cappella style, for the "Carols in the Park" performance. Music teacher Loren Lauridson coordinated the event and gave the girls the right key for each piece on his keyboard. The choir received a round of applause after each piece.

The purpose of the event was to entertain the crowd, but it was also to raise money for the band and choir members to take a trip to Silverwood Theme Park in Athol, Idaho, in May. The basic cost for the bus and ticket is $30 per student, said Lauridson, who took over as the school music teacher in September. It's been a long-time tradition for the choir and band to spend a day at Silverwood Theme Park as a reward for all the work and practice they put in during the year, but they have to raise the money themselves, according to Lauridson. He also said there are about 30 students in the choir and band.

He said this was the group's first fundraiser for the trip. They are planning others, including one for Valentine's Day. The teacher added that people can donate to the trip. The kids raised $280 at the park concert. Lauridson said he was thankful to those who donated and attended the performance. "The turnout was amazing. I was super happy with how many people showed up and the reception we got from everyone," said Lauridson.

The girls sang for almost 30 minutes, starting with "O Christmas Tree" and ending with "Jingle Bells," which was accompanied by Lauridson on the bells. They also sang the traditional 1914 song "Carol of the Bells," which Lauridson said was a preview of one of the school concert songs for Monday evening's performance. "They did great. They loved the event and were super excited to do some carols for the community," the music teacher said.

The music teacher was thankful that the train didn't go through town during the concert. "I knew it was a risk doing it at the park that some trains might come through, but Fred Young Park is nice and central so I was happy when no trains came through to ruin the performance," said Lauridson, who also appreciated Pastor Kim Earhart for opening the Clark Fork Baptist Church, located across the street from the park, for the choir members to stay warm before the event and to use the church outlets to heat the water for the complimentary hot chocolate, which was donated by the Plains School faculty. In addition, the choir provided free homemade cookies. Sixty-six people, including teachers and faculty, attended the performance.

"Considering that they are a young group and for now, small in number, I think they did a great job," said Dr. Kathleen Walsh, the school superintendent, who was on hand with her husband, Denis Munson. "Not only did they bring the community together to share the holiday spirit but they also highlighted the importance of taking pride in themselves, their school and their community. I believe that as they continue to grow we are in store for great things."