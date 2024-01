Sanders County Sheriff's Office

Chad Howell, 46, disorderly conduct, 1st offense, $235.

Cody Allan Posio, 19, day speeding, $20.

Montana Highway Patrol

Kip Hartman, 39, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Motor Carrier Services

Micah Menzel, 31, misrepresenting size or weight of load when obtaining special permit, $135.