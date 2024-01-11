Grants awarded for electric buses
January 11, 2024
Sanders County businesses have been awarded funding to purchase electric buses. A press release on Monday announced that Thompson Falls, Trout Creek and Dixon schools will benefit from the Clean School Bus Program grants.
Funding for the buses is from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act...
Reader Comments(1)
sequoiashelley writes:
I'm glad Sanders County is able to see benefits from legislation passed by the 117th Congress 2021-2022!
01/10/2024, 3:22 pm