By Annie Wooden 

Grants awarded for electric buses

 
January 11, 2024



Sanders County businesses have been awarded funding to purchase electric buses. A press release on Monday announced that Thompson Falls, Trout Creek and Dixon schools will benefit from the Clean School Bus Program grants.

Funding for the buses is from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act...



sequoiashelley writes:

I'm glad Sanders County is able to see benefits from legislation passed by the 117th Congress 2021-2022!

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2024 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

