Blue Hawk Sam Burgess goes up for two points against the Horsemen at Plains.

The Hawks were flying high at Plains Thursday night as they trounced the Horsemen and Trotters in their own home corral.

The Horsemen junior varsity boys claimed a 30-27 victory in overtime, but that was the only win for Plains. The Lady Hawks JV team defeated the Trotters 45-21. The varsity L...