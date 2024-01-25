Question of the week

What are your favorite dishes to cook in winter?

LYNETTE NIELSEN, Hot Springs - “I like making lots of pasta dishes. They are comfort food.”

PAULA STOBIE, Hot Springs - “Fresh soups and chowders, especially Texas Chicken Tortilla Chowder.”

GEORGE HEINSELMAN, Hot Springs - “What I do the most is make a huge kettle of vegetable beef soup with all the fresh vegetables available. Or a chicken noodle soup.”

CHRISTINE WALSVICK, Hot Springs - “My grandma’s Beef Stroganoff.”

CHEYANNE WARD, Hot Springs - “Granny’s Chicken and Dumplings.”

LEONARD LARSON, Plains - “Chili homemade by me, and cornbread.”