Justice Court
January 25, 2024
Montana Highway Patrol
Carson Taylor, 19, seatbelt violation, $20.
Jaden Story, 19, failure to carry proof/exhibit insurance in vehicle, 2nd offense, $385.
Bernard Groshong, 64, basic rule - reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $120; operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $285; seatbelt violation, $20.
Sanders County Sheriffâ€™s Office
Marty Billmayer, 50, operating without liability insurance in effect, $335.
Stacy Hofstetter, 48, disorderly conduct, 1st offense, $235, deferred imposition of sentence.
Donnie Croft, 60, criminal trespass to property, $435, 180 days all suspended, deferred imposition of sentence.
Cody Carr, 43, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Matthew Becker, 43, day speeding, $120.
Motor Carrier Services
Gregory Brown, 58, failure to use/extend retractable axle when weight exceeds limit for fixed axles, $210.
Christian Rodriguez-Sanchez, 30, operating commercial motor vehicle without CDL, 1st offense, $235.
