Dorothy (Dot) Bras, age 87, peacefully passed away on January 15, 2024, in Polson, MT, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on March 28, 1936, in St. Ignatius, MT, and was the daughter of Jess Miles and Lona (McDonald) Olson. Dot spent her formative years joyfully growing up in St. Ignatius and Dixon, MT, alongside her older brother and sister, creating memories along riverbanks and railroad tracks. The family later moved to Hot Springs when her mother took on a role at the Camas Bathhouse.

On February 9, 1952, she married Lando (Bud) Bras. For nearly 72 years, they built a life together in Lonepine, raising five children. Dot cherished their yearly trips to the mountains, where they camped and picked huckleberries surrounded by dear friends and family. Dot also enjoyed gardening, antiquing, and great yard sales.

Throughout her life, Dot offered guidance to Bud on various business ventures including logging, raising cattle and buffalo, and operating the Lonepine Store. Her ability to run the show earned her the nickname Queen Bee, but the name that she loved being called most was Granny.

Dot was preceded in death by her parents Jess Miles and Lona (McDonald) Olson, as well as her brother Clifford (Skip) Raymond, sister Evelyn (Mary) Nolan, and daughter in-law Dawn Bras.

She is survived by her devoted husband Bud, loving children Cindy (Mike) Benson, Cheri (Jim) Lawson, Buddy (Cathy) Bras, Chuck (Janet) Bras, and Tammy (Kurt) Beerntsen. Dot leaves behind a legacy that includes 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

The family is profoundly grateful to the compassionate staff at the St. Joseph Medical Center for their unwavering comfort and support during this challenging time.

In accordance with Dot's wishes, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Lonepine Community Hall c/o Cindy Benson, 8 Lonepine Road, Lonepine, MT 59848. Dot's memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at http://www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

