Jeannine Orpha (Blanchard) Marjerrison entered into eternal rest on January 15, 2024. She was 94.

Jeannine was born into the Haskell family on April 30, 1929, in Libby, Montana. Her mother Orpha died during childbirth and Neil and Ethel Blanchard adopted her. She was married to Fred Marjerrison on March 7, 1949, and he preceded her in death. She is survived by her seven children: Neil Marjerrison of Missoula, MT, Jerry Marjerrison of Plains, MT, Carole Morden (John) of St. Louis, MO, Gordon (Kelly) Marjerrison of Swansea, SC, Doris Minteer (Tim – deceased) of Pullman, WA, Jimmy (Yvette) Marjerrison of Kalispell, MT, and Brian Marjerrison of Helena, MT. She is also survived by seventeen grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren (the latest being Ella Numa Johnson of Kalispell who she met a month prior to her death) and several great, great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Ferris Blanchard, Jeannine's brother, preceded her in death. Ferris had four children, Dick, Bob, Fred, and Bill. Dick, Bob, and Fred also preceded her in death. Bill resides in White Sulphur Springs, MT.

When her parents moved from Libby to outside of Plains, she had occasion to spend the school week in town with the family of Vincent & Irene Blanchard. During this time cousins Vera, Beatrice, and Beryl became like sisters to her. They continued this close relationship until her death.

In 1967 Jeannine was delighted to take a trip by train to Michigan to meet her birth family. She took Jimmy (her favorite child) along for company and met her siblings, Edwin, Annabelle, and Lillian all who preceded her in death, plus several nieces and nephews.

Jeannine took great pride in being named after the 1928 number 1 charted song Jeannine (I Dream of Lilac Time). She was a homemaker, Avon lady, Clark Fork Valley Hospital employee, and Home Health Aide. She was active in Harvest Community Church of God until the last few years. She had a sharp sarcastic wit and was unafraid to speak her mind. She lived by the adage, "I may be mistaken, but I am never in doubt." Her children often drove her crazy, but she loved them deeply.

She lived in Plains for 70 years except for a short year and a half in Hamilton in 1959-1960. When her physical health failed, she moved to Brendan House in Kalispell. She was not happy living there but enjoyed seeing Jim and Yvette regularly until COVID-19 hit. Brendan House immediately locked down and she hadn't been able to visit anyone except through a window until 2021. She longed to go "home." God granted her wish on January 15 of 2024.

A memorial service will be held at a later, warmer date.