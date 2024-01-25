Powerhouse Hawks win at home

THOMPSON FALLS 65, TROY 45

The Blue Hawks hit the home court to take on the Troy Trojans securing the win 65-45.

Although the Trojans won the jump off it would be the soaring Blue Hawks who would gain the first points on the board. The Blue Hawks would prove to have nimble hands, capitalizing off several steals to keep their lead. Finally Troy was able to break past Thompson's defense to put points on the board. The Blue Hawks would keep the Trojans to a single digit score going into the second quarter. Coming into the second the powerhouse Blue Hawk team kept their momentum shutting down several of Troy’s shots and capitalizing off rebounds to keep their lead. With only minutes left before the half Thompson held a king-sized 13 point lead. The Blue Hawks were able to keep their large lead going into half time.

Headed into the third quarter the quick-handed Thompson team was able to break down Troy’s defense to put the first points on the board, but were unable and the Trojans came out sinking a three to try to close the point gap. Both teams made the third quarter their own, going basket for basket the whole quarter, but Troy was unable to find the lead. Going into the final quarter the Blue Hawks still had a massive 14 point lead over Troy. The Trojans would come out to get the first points of the fourth quarter, but were quickly answered with a Blue Hawk basket. Thompson proved to be a powerhouse team in the paint, benefitting from several Troy rebounds to keep their large lead and take the at home win.

Bryson LeCoure led with an impressive 22 points, Kaiden Robins behind with 11, Braxton Dorscher put down 10, and Nick Tessier rounded it out with eight for the Blue Hawks. LeCoure and Dorscher showed their hops pulling down eight rebounds each.

THOMPSON FALLS 77, TROY 8

The Trojan girls proved no match for the Lady Hawks, who won at home 77-8.

Thompson came out putting intense pressure on Troy, capitalizing off a swift steal the Lady Hawks were able to gain the first points on the board. The Lady Hawks would keep the Lady Trojans scoreless for most of the first quarter. With two minutes left Troy was able to break past Thompson’s intense defense to finally put their own points on the board. Going into the second quarter the Lady Hawks had a massive 15 point lead. It would be no surprise the powerhouse Thompson team sent into the quarter putting down the first two baskets, Troy was able to answer with a basket of their own. This would be the only points the Lady Hawks would let the Lady Trojans get before the half. Thompson was able to put up an incredible 36 points in the second quarter alone.

Headed into the third quarter the Lady Hawks never faltered, and kept their intense deference to keep the Lady Trojans from getting a basket of their own. It would be over three minutes into the third before Troy was able to sink a three, but it wouldn’t be enough to close the colossal point gap the young Lady Hawks put between the teams.The Hawks would keep the Lady Trojans completely scoreless in the final quarter.

“The girls are getting more confident and comfortable with not only my coaching style but with each other, I think this game really proved it.” Coach Mike Tessier beamed. “Even with a running clock they were able to put up 77 points and every one on the team scored.”

Gabi Hannum led the Lady Hawks with an impressive 19 points, Delainy Gerhard behind her with 14 pts. In her first varsity game sophomore Taylinn Craik had eight points.