Gabe Rasmussen of Plains and Max Hannum of Thompson Falls battle on the mat during the Ted Kato Memorial tournament on Saturday in Thompson Falls.

As a first-time wrestler watcher the 28th annual Ted Kato Invitational was a perfect start. There was no shortage of great wrestling there. I think I even saw the definition of determination, as a wrestler got his dislocated shoulder popped back into place to not only finish his match but win it...