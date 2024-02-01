ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Birth: Mary Lyn Bulger

 
February 1, 2024

Mary Lyn Bulger

Mr. and Mrs. Mark Bulger of Trout Creek announce the birth of a daughter, Mary Lyn Bulger, born at 10:49 a.m. January 16, 2024, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19.5 inches.

Welcome, Mary!

 

