Birth: Mary Lyn Bulger

February 1, 2024
Mary Lyn Bulger
Mr. and Mrs. Mark Bulger of Trout Creek announce the birth of a daughter, Mary Lyn Bulger, born at 10:49 a.m. January 16, 2024, at Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19.5 inches.
Welcome, Mary!
