Employees honored

Annie Wooden

Sanders County honored employees for years of service on Tuesday. Honorees in attendances (from left) included Willy Ovitt (5 years), Lisa Richmond (5 years), Denise Taylor (10 years), Allison Smith (10 years), Jeff Lundberg (10 years), Kimberly Patton (5 years), Shelly Wrightson (15 years), Bill Naegeli (20 years) and Becky McDonald (15 years. Also honored but not pictured were Richards Woods (5 years), Richard Stovall (10 years) and Brad Syth (25 years).