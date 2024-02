Seventh-grader Nathan Baxter of Thompson Falls shows his surprise after getting the word "puritan" spelled correctly during the Sanders County Spelling Bee as competitor Jett Irgens of Noxon watches.

It took nine rounds of words - invisible, handle, trifle, regiment, dreadlocks, patience, spectral, seclusion, and essential - but no verbiage the judges threw at Talon Ferlan could stop him from becoming the 37th Annual Sanders County Spelling Bee champion.

The Plains Junior High School seven...