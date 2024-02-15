TF council hears zoning concerns

More than 50 people showed up to the Thompson Falls City Council meeting on Monday, which was preceded by the much anticipated zoning committee meeting.

The council has told community members since last fall that the city’s zoning ordinance would need to be revised, and Monday’s committee meeting was the first step in that process. Former mayor and current zoning committee member Mark Sheets addressed the crowd, saying that additional committee meetings would be scheduled and detailing changes. Among those, Sheets said the ordinance needs to be brought into compliance with state law. The committee also would like to address parking lots, storage units, and electric charging stations for electric buses and other vehicles. The committee needs to address several issues, including adding information about short-term rentals and bed and breakfasts, as well as daycares, and removing adult shops from the list of acceptable businesses.

Sheets explained that there will be additional committee meetings in order to draft a proposed ordinance. Before the first reading at a city council meeting, a public hearing will need to be held. He also said that the committee will undergo some training in March. He said the earliest possible date for a first reading would be at the April city council meeting. From there, the council would need to vote on a second reading of the ordinance, and after a second reading is passed, the ordinance would take effect 30 days after. “So the earliest something would go into effect would be sometime in June,” Sheets said.

Community members had an opportunity to provide public comment during the committee meeting. Resident Kristen Wing asked the committee to address home-based businesses. “In reading the ordinances, there’s nothing about home businesses. I have a nail salon at my house.” Wing also asked why zoning was needed. “For 112 years, Thompson Falls has gone without zoning. Why do we need zoning all of a sudden?” Other community members addressed why the city needs zoning. Cindy Bronner said the town doesn’t need it. “We’ve done very well without it. There are a lot of people who are disenchanted with what has happened in our city limits,” she expressed.

Bronner also presented the committee with an additional 50 signatures on a petition to remove zoning for the Forest Service property north of town known as the mule pasture and Orchard, which has been the topic of discussion at public meetings last fall, as well as public comment at city council meetings. Bronner said that brings to 850 the total number of signatures gathered. “We’ve had several meetings and there has been a lot of community unrest. You’re refusing to get to the bottom of this subject,” city resident Melinda Thompson added regarding the Orchard property. “You have an opportunity to do that. I really hope you’ll take the chance to listen to your community.”

Resident Beth Junge said she was curious about assisted living facilities, which are not addressed in the current zoning ordinance. “A side note is dry cleaning. Take that off as well,” Junge suggested. “The risk of all those chemicals is not worth it.” Helen Jensen asked the committee to look at dispensaries. “I just see it as a terrible lure for young people. I’m very concerned about that,” Jensen stated.

County Commissioner Tony Cox said additional parking will be needed in the town. He said the county has looked at trying to purchase adjoining property to the courthouse and is concerned about zoning changes. He also addressed property owned by other agencies. “You can zone anything you want but I don’t believe you have any authority to zone federal or railroad property,” he stated. “Ultimately private property rights should be more important. It’s sad that zoning is causing a huge fight in this community.”

Resident Nancy Johnson addressed the committee regarding meeting locations. In recent months, the council has held meetings at the junior high gymnasium and the community center. Monday’s meeting was held at city hall. Johnson requested the council talk to the Rex Theater as a possible location for future meetings to accommodate the number of people attending. At Monday’s meeting, attendees filled the council meeting room as well as the hallway near the entrance of city hall.

Following the zoning committee meeting, a public hearing was held regarding a proposed fee schedule change for the city. The hearing was adjourned abruptly and mayor Rusti Leivestad said the fee schedule would be revisited after several residents at the hearing said they didn’t have enough information about the fee changes.

In the regular council meeting, the council then tabled action on the fee schedule, as well as for a resolution on public records, policies and forms.

In action items, the council passed a resolution regarding the Local Government Review process held every 10 years. With the action, voters will decide on the primary ballot whether or not to conduct the local government review. The council also approved change orders for the wastewater project as they continue to negotiate the completion of phases 1 and 2 with contractor Razz Construction.

Prior to the close of the meeting, council member Katherine Maudrone congratulated John and Barb Mosher on the grant they were awarded for electric buses for the local school routes.

The next city council meeting will be Monday, March 11, at 6 p.m.