Our Viewpoint: All on the same team

In between the Mr. Swift show and the Usher concert on Sunday, I had the chance to review some fifth-grade Social Studies. My young friend was studying the Declaration of Independence, and she was surprised at how much I remembered and knew about it (she was also impressed that I knew the names of Christopher Columbus's three ships).

I was a little surprised at how much I remembered as well. I was also surprised at how much still applies today. Life was different in the 18th century, no one can deny that, but I'm pretty sure most Americans would believe they still have the unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I also truly hope that most Americans believe that all men (and women) are created equal.

Another thing that hasn’t changed is the power of the people. If you haven’t been to a Thompson Falls City Council meeting, you should go. This week, there were more than 50 people in attendance. It makes me so happy to see that many people take an active role in our local government and have their voices heard. When I first bought the paper, you could count on three fingers how many members of the public would attend and be involved in the processes.

There are differing opinions at these meetings and sometimes there is heated discussion. I hope, however, that people walk away from meetings and public hearings remembering a couple moments at the beginning, when everyone stands together, faces the flag and recites the Pledge of Allegiance. We’re all Americans. We’re all residents of Sanders County. And we all want what is best for each other.

There’s a lot of divisiveness on all levels of government these days, but we all aren’t really that different.

Maybe we should all take some time to review fifth-grade Social Studies and read the Declaration of Independence again. Change is inevitable, but our core values as a country and as human beings mean we can all grow together.

— Annie Wooden