Plains Trotter Blakely Lakko moves in for a shot against Mission Lady Bulldogs Maia Christopher (3) and Brooke Tanner in the last home game for Plains.

It was not a good day for the Plains Trotters Saturday when both the varsity and junior varsity squads were both hammered by Mission in the last regular game of the season.

The JV squad of Mike Tatum and Charity Jermyn was defeated by the Lady Bulldogs 54-28. For Brooks Sanford's varsity Trott...