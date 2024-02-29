Filing deadline nears for local candidates

With just under two weeks left in the filing period for 2024 county elections, there are no contested races in Sanders County. This year, voters will cast ballots for five county elected officials, including Commissioner District 1, Clerk of District Court, County Attorney, County Coroner and the combined position of County Clerk and Recorder, Treasurer and Superintendent of Schools.

As of Tuesday, only one candidate has filed for each position. Dan Rowan has filed for the commissioner seat he now holds, Clerk of District Court Cynthia Neste has filed for re-election and incumbent Greg Davis has filed to retain his position as county coroner. County Attorney Megan Hansen, who was appointed to the position last year, has filed to retain the position for the remainder of the term which was first held by Naomi Leisz, who resigned in 2023. Alisa Garcia of Thompson Falls has filed for the position of Clerk and Recorder / Treasurer. Longtime county employee Lisa Wadsworth was appointed to the position last fall when Nichol Scribner resigned soon after the November election. Wadsworth has stated that she does not plan to file for the position.

In statewide races, Jennifer Fielder of Thompson Falls is thus far unopposed in her race for another term on the Public Service Commission. In Senate District 45, Republican Denley Loge of St. Regis and Devin Jackson of Lolo, a Democrat, have filed. Republican Greg Hertz of Polson is the only candidate to file so far in Senate District 7. Paul Fielder of Thompson Falls is the only candidate to file for State Representative in District 14. In House District 91, Republicans Joe Read of Ronan and Charles Headley of Arlee have filed, as has Democrat Shelly Fyant of Arlee.

Candidates have until March 11 to file for positions. For more information, visit the county website at co.sanders.mt.us, or the Secretary of State's website at sos.mt.gov. The primary election is set for June 4, 2024, with the general election on November 5.