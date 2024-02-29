Fire destroys Noxon businesses

Toby's Tavern is engulfed in flames in Noxon on Tuesday. Three businesses - including the Angry Beaver General Store and Noxon Mercantile and Cafe - were destroyed.

The town of Noxon suffered a devastating loss on Tuesday when a fire destroyed several businesses.

Fire crews responded to an early-morning fire Tuesday in the 700 block of Noxon Avenue that destroyed several buildings. The fire, which officials said Tuesday appears to have started at the Angry Beaver General Store, also destroyed Toby's Tavern and the Noxon Mercantile and Cafe.

Along with the Noxon Fire Department, Heron Fire, and Trout Creek Rural Fire responded to the blaze, and a representative from the state fire marshal's office was on the scene late Tuesday.

Sheriff Shawn Fielders said that the call came in to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. He also stated that no injuries were reported in the fire, and the cause has not yet been determined.

Sheriff Fielders said the investigation into the fire is ongoing and encouraged people to stay away from the area. "Let the fire personnel do their cleanup and the investigators do their business. The fewer people in the area the better," he said Tuesday afternoon.

Terrie Sweeney Flames rise from the 700 block of Noxon Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Toby's Tavern has been a staple in Noxon for more than 50 years, opening in 1969. Teresa Jackson purchased the Angry Beaver General Store in 2023. "No one was hirt in the fire. We at this point are devastated and at a complete loss of words," Jackson posted on the store's Facebook page.

Amy and Chris Klaschik opened the Noxon Mercantile and Cafe in 2019. The building had been home to several different bars and restaurants.

Sheriff Fielders commented that social media posts had questioned the cause of the fire and the timeliness because the Hereford Bar and Grill in Noxon burned earlier this year. He encouraged residents to not get caught up in the rumor mill and to let the investigators do their jobs in both situations.

More details will be available in next week's Ledger.