Justice Court

Sanders County Attorney

Seth Keller-Keith, 32, criminal mischief, $135; disorderly conduct, 1st offense, $75; Criminal trespass, $75, 6 months jail.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Andrew Vargas, 65, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Mathew Howell, fail to carry/display registration, $45; owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, $75.

Samantha McCarthy, 26, day speeding, $20.

Mayme Ercanbrack, 44, speeding in restricted zone, $55.

Eric Dillard, 43, driving without a valid driver’s license, $235.

Montana Highway Patrol

Matthew Shuttle, 57, operating without liability insurance, 3rd offense, $285; seatbelt violation, $20.

Suzanne Johnson, 55, failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, 1st offense, $235; careless driving, $35.

Steven Yoder, 23, seatbelt violation, $20.

James Jermyn, 61, seatbelt violation, $20.

Ashley Painter, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.

Aaron Myers, 33, seatbelt violation, $20.

Claire Christensen, 32, speeding in restricted zone, $75.

Charles Clinkenbeard, 66, seatbelt violation, $20.

Terri Cochran, 68, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Anthony Pierce, 58, speeding in restricted zone, $95.

Daniel Ryan, 68, seatbelt violation, $20.

Erin Chapman, 52, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Marvin Rehbein, 66, speeding in restricted zone, $95.

Drezani Ridens, 20, speeding in restricted zone, $95.

Christopher Willis, 62, speeding in restricted zone, $95.

Jessica Brink, 39, speeding in restricted zone, $75.

Ronald Phillis, 57, improper passing, $85; speeding in restricted zone, $95.

Darin Vines, 55, seatbelt violation, $20.

Edward Gannon, 72, speeding in restricted zone, $85.

Douglas Watson, Jr., 53, seatbelt violation, $20.

Motor Carrier Services

Abraham Weaver, 43, operating vehicle in excess of seasonal weight and speed restrictions because of climatic conditions, 1st offense, $85.