Justice Court
February 29, 2024
Sanders County Attorney
Seth Keller-Keith, 32, criminal mischief, $135; disorderly conduct, 1st offense, $75; Criminal trespass, $75, 6 months jail.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Andrew Vargas, 65, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Mathew Howell, fail to carry/display registration, $45; owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, $75.
Samantha McCarthy, 26, day speeding, $20.
Mayme Ercanbrack, 44, speeding in restricted zone, $55.
Eric Dillard, 43, driving without a valid driver’s license, $235.
Montana Highway Patrol
Matthew Shuttle, 57, operating without liability insurance, 3rd offense, $285; seatbelt violation, $20.
Suzanne Johnson, 55, failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, 1st offense, $235; careless driving, $35.
Steven Yoder, 23, seatbelt violation, $20.
James Jermyn, 61, seatbelt violation, $20.
Ashley Painter, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.
Aaron Myers, 33, seatbelt violation, $20.
Claire Christensen, 32, speeding in restricted zone, $75.
Charles Clinkenbeard, 66, seatbelt violation, $20.
Terri Cochran, 68, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Anthony Pierce, 58, speeding in restricted zone, $95.
Daniel Ryan, 68, seatbelt violation, $20.
Erin Chapman, 52, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Marvin Rehbein, 66, speeding in restricted zone, $95.
Drezani Ridens, 20, speeding in restricted zone, $95.
Christopher Willis, 62, speeding in restricted zone, $95.
Jessica Brink, 39, speeding in restricted zone, $75.
Ronald Phillis, 57, improper passing, $85; speeding in restricted zone, $95.
Darin Vines, 55, seatbelt violation, $20.
Edward Gannon, 72, speeding in restricted zone, $85.
Douglas Watson, Jr., 53, seatbelt violation, $20.
Motor Carrier Services
Abraham Weaver, 43, operating vehicle in excess of seasonal weight and speed restrictions because of climatic conditions, 1st offense, $85.
