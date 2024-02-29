ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Shannon Brown 

February 29, 2024

Shannon Brown

Ledger photo by Shannon Brown A semi truck hauling potting soil wrecked last Thursday morning near mile marker 9 on Highway 28. Hot Springs Fire and Ambulance responded. The Sanders County Sheriff's Office said there were no injuries to the driver and no road blockages. Several bags were scattered alongside the road. Amy Gray with the Hot Springs Fire Department said that the semi was heading toward Hot Springs when the driver encountered icy road conditions causing the truck to jack-knife. "Luckily the driver was fine and the bags of potting soil landed on the side and didn't block the road," she said.

