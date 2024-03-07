Redneck Ball a hoot for locals

The 9th annual Trout Creek Cabin Fever Redneck Ball took place on Saturday at the Lakeside Event Center in Trout Creek. The ball is a fundraiser for the Trout Creek Community Improvement Association (TCCIA). The TCCIA raises money for the park, its yearly events and maintenance. The nonprofit organization also supports several community needs that encompass western Sanders County, according to project organizer Liz Stender. She said money is given to local schools as sponsorships for sports and other events as well as charitable associations such as Noxon Strong. The park is used for many events throughout spring, summer, and fall. The Eggstravaganza will be on March 31 for an Easter Egg Hunt. The TCCIA sponsors the hunt with eggs and bicycles for prizes. Other events include the Paddlin' Poker Run July 13, the Cool Summer Nights Car Show the same day, The Huckleberry Festival, farmers markets on Wednesdays starting in July, and Shakespeare In the Park.

"We sold 120 tickets for the ball and with over 20 volunteers helping out, we had over 150 in attendance," Stender said. "We had amazing and varied talent performing and a great crowd this year," she added. The Awesome Possums band played. They consisted of Doug Grimm, Deb and Dave Oliver and Keith Meyers. The Queens of de Nile performed in their black and white costumes to dance and delight the audience. Melissa Porcaro, Jan Manning, Christine Munday, Deb Wilson, Patty English and Sue Cooperman wore Egyptian headdresses and black sunglasses to round out their performance. The Bottled Blondes, Jeri Miller and Serena Pearson, sang with Mike Rouse and Rob Viens as back-up. They did a Toby Keith tribute with their rendition of "Red Solo Cup." The closing act was by the Tammy Whynotts duo, Jen Strine and Chris Magdalene. They opened with a Hal Ketchum song, "Small Town Saturday Night."

There were balloons popping with prizes inside, hats auctioned with the chance for a firearm, and several raffle items. The Pick of the Litter table was full of items for people to pick from if their ticket number was called.

Shannon Brown Kathy Regier (left) cheers on Cindy Bronner during the costume contest at the Redneck Ball.

There were several prizes donated or underwritten by local businesses. "To keep money local we purchased items for the Pick of the Litter drawings," Stender said. The night ended with Heads or Tails game, live auction and raffle winners.

"I want to mention that our fill-in auctioneer Don Manning did a great job. He is a board member who kindly stepped in as the regular auctioneer, Colonel Kevin Hill, had to be away," Stender said. "Next year will be our 10th. We already have plans to make it bigger and better with new and different entertainment, along with some of the regulars. A lot of familiar faces will be back. There will be new prizes and auction items and skits. It will be bigger and even more fun" Stender also concluded that this year's fundraiser was a huge success. TCCIA had a profit of $10,000.

Other board members include Debb McNary, Jennifer Thrash, Rick Robinson, Theressa Miner, and Jennifer McPherson. "We are always here to help neighbors in need with community goodwill donations!"